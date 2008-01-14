Sanmina-SCI post $2.53B in revenue

EMS provider Sanmina-SCI is expecting its non-GAAP earnings for the fiscal first quarter to meet or exceed the Wall Street consensus.

Sanmina-SCI has announced its first-quarter revenue of $2.53 billion, in line with previously provided guidance of between $2.5 billion and $2.65 billion. The company's first quarter of fiscal 2008 ended Dec. 29. Sanmina shares closed Friday down 13.9%. Full financial results for the quarter will be released on Jan. 23.