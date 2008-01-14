Airbus sells plants to GKN, Latecoere, OHB

European aerospace and defense company, which owns Airbus, plans to sell its plants to different sub-contractors in th U.K., France and Germany.

GKN Plc in the U.K., Latecoere in France and OHB Technology AG's MT Aerospace in Germany are the companies that will take over the six sites. The agreement is expected to to be completed in the first quarter, Ouest-france reports. Airbus is selling the plants as it seeks to recover from losses caused by production delays and currency fluctuations.