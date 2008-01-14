Bookham eyes biomedical illumination

Bookham, Inc., a provider of optical components for industrial applications, is to enter the biomedical market with its ZoroLight LED multiplexing technology.

The compact LED combining module, which utilizes proprietary Bookham filter technology, is designed for bio-analytical applications and medical instrumentation.



Rather than using lenses to capture light in free space, the ZoroLight LED module traps light in a tunnel of highly-reflective dielectric coated surfaces that are geometry optimized for efficient source light collection and filter performance. Patent applications have been filed on the

innovative design.



"The ZoroLight LED module offers manufacturers of healthcare, pharmaceutical and diagnostics technologies a compact and cost-efficient LED illumination solution based on proven Bookham filter technology that is well-established for precision optical filter OEM applications in the instrumentation and telecommunications industries," said Santa Rosa-based Product Line Manager, Ben Standish. "To meet the diverse and specific needs of these manufacturers, the ZoroLight LED module is customizable for OEM applications, accommodating multiple wavelengths and meeting different intensity and size requirements.



"The use of LEDs is attractive in fluorescence applications due to their 10x-20x longer lifetime compared to bulbs and their cost savings over lasers. At Bookham, we believe we are the only company able to offer a compact device that combines a filter and LED light source solution bright enough for OEM analytical applications. Using this approach, the ZoroLight LED module multiplexes up to six wavelengths in the visible range, or red, green & blue for white light, in less space than any other approach of comparable efficiency," concluded Standish.