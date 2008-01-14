Electronics Production | January 14, 2008
Boomerang Cable is expanding in 2008
Boomerang Cable which has production in Estonia is expected to have a strong growth during this year. Therefore the company is putting more effort in the cable business.
Boomerang was established in 2004 by the two swedes Tom Backman and Anders Näslund. The company has from the beginning grown rapidly and is today one of Estonia's largest companies in contract packing and distribution. Boomerang has also had activities in assembling and cable assembling. In the beginning the assembly division accounted only for a small part of the total business at Boomerang until a couple of years ago when the management saw that they had two options either to close down the assembly production or to increase its efforts in this business. The management team decided to stake on this business unit and from then the company has invested alot in equipment.
Today approximately 15 out of 110 employees are involved in the cable production; however during this year this business unit is expected to expand.
Tom Backman told evertiq: "We are planning to double the production during 2008 and we are expecting at the end of the year we should have 30 employees in the cable business". Tom Backman sees Sweden as the market for the company.
Today approximately 15 out of 110 employees are involved in the cable production; however during this year this business unit is expected to expand.
Tom Backman told evertiq: "We are planning to double the production during 2008 and we are expecting at the end of the year we should have 30 employees in the cable business". Tom Backman sees Sweden as the market for the company.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments