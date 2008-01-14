Boomerang Cable is expanding in 2008

Boomerang Cable which has production in Estonia is expected to have a strong growth during this year. Therefore the company is putting more effort in the cable business.

Boomerang was established in 2004 by the two swedes Tom Backman and Anders Näslund. The company has from the beginning grown rapidly and is today one of Estonia's largest companies in contract packing and distribution. Boomerang has also had activities in assembling and cable assembling. In the beginning the assembly division accounted only for a small part of the total business at Boomerang until a couple of years ago when the management saw that they had two options either to close down the assembly production or to increase its efforts in this business. The management team decided to stake on this business unit and from then the company has invested alot in equipment.



Today approximately 15 out of 110 employees are involved in the cable production; however during this year this business unit is expected to expand.



Tom Backman told evertiq: "We are planning to double the production during 2008 and we are expecting at the end of the year we should have 30 employees in the cable business". Tom Backman sees Sweden as the market for the company.