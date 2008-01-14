Nokia Romania to produce<br>five mobiles per second

Nokia will start manufacturing on February 11 at its plant in Cluj, Romania. The plant will assemble five mobile phones per second.

This plant will mainly manufacture Nokia end products like mobile phones and network equipment for the Asian and African markets, ZF reports. Employees at the plant working in the manufacturing sector will receive a wage of approximately 220 euros and lunch vouchers. The total investment is worth 60 million euros.