Freescale is looking at alternatives in Scotland

According to the latest reports Freescale acknowledged that the company is looking at alternatives for a manufacturing plant in Scotland.

There has been some speculations that Freescale could close its plants and contract out the production to foundries. Freescale has no plans to close any other facilities, including those in Arizona, United Satates, Azcentral reports. Currently Freescale is selling two wafer manufacturing plants in Scotland, UK. One in East Kilbride and the other one in Dunfermline, Azcentral reports.