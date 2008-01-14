Oerlikon invests in Singapore

With its new location in Singapore, Swiss based Oerlikon Solar is boosting its presence and proximity to customers in Asia, while continuing to expand production, development and support for their thin-film silicon solar energy solutions.

The facility will initially employ approximately 100 people and is planned to be completed within a year. "Asia is emerging as an important market for solar energy applications," says Dr. Uwe Krüger, CEO of the Oerlikon group. "The new location will allow Oerlikon Solar to build the necessary capacity to expand its market-leading position," says Krüger.



Oerlikon Solar's sales have exceeded this years planning and are expected to rise to more than CHF 700 million in 2008, with growth rates exceeding 50 percent over the next several years.