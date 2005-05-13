Electronics Production | May 13, 2005
NemeriX appoints VP of Sales and Marketing
NemeriX announces the appointment of a Vice President responsible for Worldwide Sales and Marketing.
He is Bijan Mohandes, who joins NemeriX after 10 years with Micrel Semiconductor where he was Director of EMEA sales. He is based in the UK.
He has a Graduate in Cybernetics and Control Engineering from Reading University in the United Kingdom, Bijan Mohandes has also held a number of design, applications and sales positions including seven years with Siliconix/Temic (now Vishay).
Established in 2002, NemeriX is headquartered in Manno, Switzerland and has design facilities at its HQ and in Cambridge, UK. The company has direct sales offices in the United States, Asia and Europe. NemeriX is a fabless semiconductor company developing GPS solutions including RF and baseband chipsets and software. The company’s unrivalled expertise in combining ultra low-power consumption with a tiny footprint, makes the NemeriX solution particularly suitable for cellular, portable and handheld GPS-based products.
Commenting on his appointment, Bijan Mohandes says, “I am naturally delighted to be joining NemeriX at a key stage in its development. The market for GPS-based products is growing fast and to be able to offer a space-saving chipset solution that uses 65% less power than competitive products really does give NemeriX the technology edge. I am looking forward to working with our customers to develop the best GPS-based products available”.
For NemeriX, CEO Vincent Mouret explains how his new Sales and Marketing VP is exactly what the company needs at this crucial time. “We know the technology works and we have a clear understanding about which GPS systems companies – whether multi-national or small-creative – will greatly benefit by reducing power and size. The GPS market is competitive and with our proven technology and with Bijan managing our sales and marketing support units, I am very confident that we will achieve a high level of success.”
