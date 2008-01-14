Enics donated money to “Project Hope”

In the morning of December 18, 2007, nearly 600 pupils from the Tongxin Experimental School and other elementary schools for immigrant workers’ kids were being vaccinated free of charges on their campuses. This donation activity is sponsored by the Enics Electronics (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

This activity has received vigorous supports from the Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Ltd. and the Foreign Enterprises Branch of the Beijing Volunteers Association. At present, all major foreign-funded enterprises have reached a common understanding in terms of boosting public welfare practices and levels, spreading voluntary service concepts with actual activities, etc.