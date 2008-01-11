Matsushita to rename itself Panasonic

Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. will rename itself Panasonic Corp. on Oct. 1, dropping founder Konosuke Matsushita's name from the company title.

The company will also use the ''Panasonic'' brand for all its products, terminating the ''National'' brand which has been used for electric appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines for nearly 80. The brand name change will be implemented by the end of March 2010.



Along with the corporate name change, names of all group companies such as Matsushita Electric Works Ltd. will be also renamed with the Panasonic title, the company said.



''The corporate name change is aimed at further consolidating the group's strength under the single Panasonic brand and improving the brand's value,'' Matsushita President Fumio Otsubo said at a press conference.