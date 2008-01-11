IPTE plans to acquire Platzgummer

IPTE announces that it has signed a letter of intent with the shareholders of Platzgummer GmbH, an automation company, to acquire 80 % of the shares with effect from 1 January 2008 and the remaining 20 % in 2010.

Platzgummer GmbH specializes in developing and producing customized automation solutions. The company is located at Karlsfeld, close to Munich (Germany). Platzgummer's customers are German and international suppliers to the automobile, metal and packaging industries.



The company is owned by four persons, two of whom (Mr Platzgummer and Mr Wieland) are active as managing directors of the company. Both will remain in the company management. The company had stable sales between 8 and 10 million EUR with some 45 direct and hired employees. The company shows a net after tax profit for between 4 and 5 percent during these years.