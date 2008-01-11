ISO standards have gone well in Incap's units

Quality and environmental audits according to Lloyds ISO standards done during this winter have gone well in Incap's units.

ISO 9001:2000- and ISO 14001:2004 –certificates for all the Finnish units and Kuressaare were renewed. Helsinki and Vuokatti factories were also audited for manufacturing of medical devices standard ISO 13485:2003 and Lloyds’ auditors gave their recommendation in order to allocate this certificate to these factories. There was also a renewal audit organised in Kuressaare according to ISO 13485:2003 standard and they also received a recommendation for updating and continuation of the certificate.



India unit started a process in the summer 2007 to receive ISO 14001:2004 –environmental certificate. After the audit was conducted in the end of last year TÜV Rheinland’s Indian auditors gave their recommendation to their own technical auditing unit.