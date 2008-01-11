Electronics Production | January 11, 2008
New CEO of Thales Germany
Dr Markus Hellenthal will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Thales Germany and Senior Vice President Thales Germany as of March 1st 2008.
He will also be appointed as Director for the Thales Security Solutions & Services Division of Thales Germany.
In his new function, Dr Hellenthal will lead Thales Germany and promote the entire Thales Group portfolio to existing and future customers in Germany, as well as internationally for exports.
"Markus Hellenthal is an excellent choice for Thales Germany given his leadership and business development skills." said Alex Dorrian, Executive Vice President International Operations. "His proven expertise and experience, directly and indirectly, in the evolving security domain, will undoubtedly strengthen Thales´s business in Germany".
Currently, Dr Hellenthal is a Senior Vice President of EADS. In this function he is responsible for Business Development for Security for EADS Group.
As part of his current duties and as German industry representative, Dr Hellenthal is a member of the European Security Research and Innovation Forum (ESRIF). He is also co-founder and chairman of the European Organisation for Security (EOS), and Vice-President of the Security Commission of the European Association for Aeronautic, Space, and Defence Industry (ASD).
Dr Hellenthal has achieved a Doctor degree of Jurisprudence with distinction (magna cum laude) from the University of Cologne and is a registered attorney at law. He has produced over 50 journal and book publications on various security affairs matters.
