Smarteq sign deal with Landis+Gyr

Smarteq signs a 1 million Euro agreement with Swiss/Finnish metering company Landis+Gyr Enermet concern. It includes 210 000 antennas for 390 000 metering points.

Sweden based listed antenna company Smarteq has won a new big order within the segment automated meter readings, AMR. The agreement with Landis+Gyr is worth approximately 1 million Euros and deliveries start in January 2008.

The antenna specialist Smarteq has recently taken its third big order within the AMR-segment, after having signed a agreement with Landis+Gyr. With this order Smarteq has taken more than 50 percent of the total Swedish AMR market on antennas.



– In less than a year we have been able to take three big orders on the Swedish AMR-market. This clearly shows that our antennas and know-how on antenna technology meets the highest standard, says Lars Ericson, CEO at Smarteq.



– We have selected Smarteq for their thorough combination of quality, knowledge and design of antennas. Apart from that, they can offer a very competitive price says, Hans Alesund, CEO at Landis+Gyr Enermet AB.



Deliveries start in January 2008 and the project will be finished around mid 2009, which is the deadline for the transfer to automated electrical meters in Sweden.



Apart from being one of the leading European companies within electrical meters Landis+Gyr is part of the Australian Bayard Group. The Bayard Group operates in 30 countries and has a yearly turnover of approximately six billion SEK.



– It is our belief that our partnership with Landis+Gyr will generate more future business not only in Europe but also in the rest of the world. Now, it's up to us to prove that we can live up to the expectations, says Lars Ericson.



– The most interesting thing is that Smarteq has really proven that the company has a cutting edge technology and knowledge on antennas and antenna technology. Only in Europe, the potential market for antennas to electrical meters are between 10 to 15 billion Swedish krona, and in addition to that antennas for gas and water meters, says Per Edlund, Chairman of the Board at Smarteq, and CEO at Consafe IT, the main owner of Smarteq.