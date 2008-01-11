Electronics Production | January 11, 2008
Smarteq sign deal with Landis+Gyr
Smarteq signs a 1 million Euro agreement with Swiss/Finnish metering company Landis+Gyr Enermet concern. It includes 210 000 antennas for 390 000 metering points.
Sweden based listed antenna company Smarteq has won a new big order within the segment automated meter readings, AMR. The agreement with Landis+Gyr is worth approximately 1 million Euros and deliveries start in January 2008.
The antenna specialist Smarteq has recently taken its third big order within the AMR-segment, after having signed a agreement with Landis+Gyr. With this order Smarteq has taken more than 50 percent of the total Swedish AMR market on antennas.
– In less than a year we have been able to take three big orders on the Swedish AMR-market. This clearly shows that our antennas and know-how on antenna technology meets the highest standard, says Lars Ericson, CEO at Smarteq.
– We have selected Smarteq for their thorough combination of quality, knowledge and design of antennas. Apart from that, they can offer a very competitive price says, Hans Alesund, CEO at Landis+Gyr Enermet AB.
Deliveries start in January 2008 and the project will be finished around mid 2009, which is the deadline for the transfer to automated electrical meters in Sweden.
Apart from being one of the leading European companies within electrical meters Landis+Gyr is part of the Australian Bayard Group. The Bayard Group operates in 30 countries and has a yearly turnover of approximately six billion SEK.
– It is our belief that our partnership with Landis+Gyr will generate more future business not only in Europe but also in the rest of the world. Now, it's up to us to prove that we can live up to the expectations, says Lars Ericson.
– The most interesting thing is that Smarteq has really proven that the company has a cutting edge technology and knowledge on antennas and antenna technology. Only in Europe, the potential market for antennas to electrical meters are between 10 to 15 billion Swedish krona, and in addition to that antennas for gas and water meters, says Per Edlund, Chairman of the Board at Smarteq, and CEO at Consafe IT, the main owner of Smarteq.
The antenna specialist Smarteq has recently taken its third big order within the AMR-segment, after having signed a agreement with Landis+Gyr. With this order Smarteq has taken more than 50 percent of the total Swedish AMR market on antennas.
– In less than a year we have been able to take three big orders on the Swedish AMR-market. This clearly shows that our antennas and know-how on antenna technology meets the highest standard, says Lars Ericson, CEO at Smarteq.
– We have selected Smarteq for their thorough combination of quality, knowledge and design of antennas. Apart from that, they can offer a very competitive price says, Hans Alesund, CEO at Landis+Gyr Enermet AB.
Deliveries start in January 2008 and the project will be finished around mid 2009, which is the deadline for the transfer to automated electrical meters in Sweden.
Apart from being one of the leading European companies within electrical meters Landis+Gyr is part of the Australian Bayard Group. The Bayard Group operates in 30 countries and has a yearly turnover of approximately six billion SEK.
– It is our belief that our partnership with Landis+Gyr will generate more future business not only in Europe but also in the rest of the world. Now, it's up to us to prove that we can live up to the expectations, says Lars Ericson.
– The most interesting thing is that Smarteq has really proven that the company has a cutting edge technology and knowledge on antennas and antenna technology. Only in Europe, the potential market for antennas to electrical meters are between 10 to 15 billion Swedish krona, and in addition to that antennas for gas and water meters, says Per Edlund, Chairman of the Board at Smarteq, and CEO at Consafe IT, the main owner of Smarteq.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments