Kitron in cooperation with Dignitana

Kitron has been chosen by Dignitana for development and industrialization.

Cytotoxic treatment of cancer is strenuous for the patient. Besides the worries that always come with a cancer diagnosis the cytotoxic treatment is a major strain on the body. Often patients loose their hair as a consequence of the treatment and many perceive this as a great additional burden. The biotech company Dignitana AB in Lund, Sweden offers a system that cools down the patient's scalp and thereby prevents hair loss. The system has existed on the market for several years. In cooperation with Kitron the next generation of the system shall now be developed.



The cooperation means that Kitron ASA's Swedish subsidiary Kitron AB shall develop a new complete product including hardware, software, mechanics and industrial design according to Dignitana's specifications. Kitron also expects to industrialise and manufacture the equipment for Dignitana. The assignment amounts to about SEK 5 million for Kitron. The project will of course comply with the prevailing medical technology standards in Europe and the USA.