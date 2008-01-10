Radiall takes majority stake in D-Lightsys

France based Radiall Group announces an increase in its shareholdings of the start-up Radiall takes majority stake in D-Lightsys to 95 percent. D-Lightsys specializes in the design and manufacturing of opto-electronic components for rugged environments.

This latest move is part of Radiall's strategy to reinforce its position as an innovative leader for electronic interconnection components. This integration within the Radiall Group will secure D-Lightsys financials and offer to their customers new guaranties with regards to their developments.



The combination of Radiall and D-Lightsys expertise will allow for the creation of an "Optical Center of Excellence" at Radiall Isle d'Abeau (near Lyon, France). This emergence of technology will enable Radiall to service the Aeronautic, Space and Defense markets with complete, end-to-end solutions that integrate Electrical/Optical signal conversion.