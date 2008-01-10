Contax installs 15 Omron AOIs

Contax Ltd, has installed 15 Omron AOI (automation optical inspection) systems at 9 different customer sites in the UK and Ireland.

Building Block Video Ltd, Prima Electronic Services Ltd, RFTRAQ Ltd, Hosiden Besson Ltd and Deep Sea Electronics plc. are among the customers. The machines range from the large in-line VT-RNS, through to the smaller benchtop VT-RNS-ptH system.