Sharp to place orders with Innolux Display to<br>reach markets in Asia and Russia

To be able to expand market share in markets such as India, China, Vietnam and Russia, Sharp has decided to place more LCD TV orders at Taiwan based players and Innolux Display.

However Innolux Display will be the major beneficiary of the decision. This year Sharp will place orders approximately of one million 32-inch-and-smaller LCD TVs with Innolux Display.



Sharp produces most of its LCD TVs in-house. The company has two LCD TV plants in Mexico and one in Poland