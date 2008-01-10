CellaVision prolongs cooperation with Kitron

CellaVision, which develops and sells digital morphology products for the routine analysis of blood and other body fluids, signs a new agreement with the contract manufacturer Kitron AB in Karlskoga.

The agreement spans for two years and involves manufacturing of CellaVision's analysis instruments of a worth of around SEK 25 million annually.



The new agreement will replace the previous agreement from 2005 and is signed in relation to the restructuring of Kitron and the company's manufacturing move from Flen to Karlskoga. The cooperation involves manufacturing of the analysis instrument CellaVision® DM96 and further development of the product's optics and optronics.