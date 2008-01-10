Interplex Industries Acquires CIV

Interplex Industries, a global provider of precision components and assemblies, announced that it has acquired the assets of CIV, a French manufacturer of smart card components and created a new company.

The name of the new company is Interplex Microtech, SAS. Interplex Microtech, located close to “Le Puy en Velay”, France, specializes in the manufacture of smart card labels for lead frames and RFID antennae. The company’s manufacturing processes include epoxy glass stamping, copper co-lamination, polymerization, etching, and plating, with the most delicate processes being performed in a Class 10,000 clean room.



“We are very excited to welcome the CIV team to Interplex,” said Jack Seidler, Interplex Industries’ President and CEO. “Interplex Microtech possesses very impressive technology for the manufacture of components utilized in smart cards and similar applications.” Mr. Seidler added, “Interplex plans to substantially increase Interplex Microtech’s capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand for these types of components in Europe, North America and Asia.”



“It is a pleasure to join the Interplex family,” said Eric Eymard, General Manager of Interplex Microtech. “I believe that the synergy of our technologies with Interplex will allow Interplex Microtech to assist customers engineer new solutions as well as develop new advanced applications. In addition, being part of Interplex’s global network of companies will help us create new opportunities for our products and services around the world.”