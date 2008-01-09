Despite lower than expected sales, Rood<br>Testhouse exceeds world market growth

The Netherlands based Rood Testhouse has announced its sales figures for 2007. Sales increased to EUR 9.53 million (2006: EUR 8.89 million), representing a lower total sales increase (7.2%) for 2007 than originally forecast.

Until late December, the sales forecast of at least 10% was considered achievable. This slowdown was mainly caused by quality issues on the part of the customer.



In the business units Qualification, Failure Analysis and Test Engineering, sales for 2007 increased by 96%, 58% and 32% respectively, while Test & Related Services contracted by 11%. Sales in the second half of 2007, analogously with the full year, showed strong growth in Qualification, Failure Analysis and Test Engineering of 57%, 32% and 96% respectively compared to the second half of 2006, which in Test & Related Services there was a 24% fall in sales. This fall in sales was caused mainly by lower sales to Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs).



Rood Technology has long responded to this development by further differentiating its operations. The sales increase in Qualification, Failure Analysis and Test Engineering, in conjunction with a strong increase of sales to Fabless Design Houses, however, could not offset the slowdown of sales to IDMs.



Rood Technology expects that sales of Test & Related Services to IDMs in 2008 will remain stable, but that sales in both the business units Qualification, Failure Analysis and Test Engineering and in Fabless Design Houses will continue to rise.