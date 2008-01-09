New General Manager at<br>Electrolube N. America

UK based manufacturer of electro-chemicals for electronics and industrial manufacturing Electrolube, has appointed Brian Moylan as General Manager of North American Operations.

Brian Moylan will be responsible for an ambitious expansion into NAFTA countries, building distribution channels and increasing sales and marketing activities.



Brian has more than 20 years experience in the Electronics Manufacturing Industry. His career began in sales and distribution of production supplies, tools and materials. More recently Brian worked as Vice President of Sales for 12 years at Metcal, part of OK International.