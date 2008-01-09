101 to be cut at Flextronics US plant

evertiq.com reported last month that EMS provider Flextronics will close its plant in Wilmington, US and 100 employees will be laid off. According to a letter sent recently to the state Division of Unemployment Assistance, 101 will lose their job.

The letter was written by Grainne Blanchette, Flextronics' director of compliance. He said that the job cuts would occur between January 17 and 31 this year, Tradingmarkets reports. According to Flextronics the closure was a "difficult decision to make and reached only after analyzing the options available.