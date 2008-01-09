Plexus UK invest in new equipment

Plexus UK has invested in a new automated vending machine for production consumables at its manufacturing plant in Kelso, UK.

The ToolVend:123 system from MXD Production Solutions, has been designed to provide convenience, efficiency and improved stock management in any production environment.



Access to ToolVend is controlled with an ID card allowing employees to assume levels of personal responsibility for specific products and quantities used. As a result inventory and supply costs are reduced. Additional benefits include a direct link to suppliers to ensure stock is replenished quickly, precise management reports, usage trends highlighting badly performing products or training requirements, optional dual-zone refrigeration and secure 24/7 point-of-use access.