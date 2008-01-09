Tobii aquires ATI

Swedish eye tracking specialist Tobii Technology and US based Assistive Technology Inc. (ATI) have announced that they are joining Forces.

The companies aim to become a leading vendor of high-tech communication solutions for the disability market, so called augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) solutions.



Tobii and ATI have agreed on joining forces to strengthen their position on the American market. The name of the new company is Tobii Assistive Technology, Inc. (Tobii ATI) and it is a US based, fully owned subsidiary of Tobii Technology AB, with its corporate office in Boston, MA.



Tobii ATI will offer a complete range of AAC devices and communication solutions for users with disabilities, including MyTobii – an eye controlled device from Tobii, Mercury, MiniMerc, LEO and LinkPLus from ATI and the communication software VS Communicator from Viking Software. Tobii ATI will offer customer service and support on the entire product range.



The market for communication solutions for people with disabilities is a rapidly growing market. Computerized communicating devices allow people with limited communication abilities to talk, chat, and browse the Internet etc.