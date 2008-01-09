Foxconn or Qisda may start<br>to produce LCDs for Sony

According to industry sources in the TV segment, Sony plans to increase its shipment for Bravia LCD TVs this year.

Sony plans to expand outsourcing of LCD TVs to Wistron, while Foxconn and Qisda will have a chance to join the company's OEM partners. Sony still has a large production capacity in Europe. Orders to the Taiwan makers will mainly be for supply on the Asian market.