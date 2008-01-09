Essemtec launch new pick-and-place

Essemtec's has released a new SMD pick-and-place machine, FLX2010-BLV. It addresses both the requirements of prototyping and series production.

The batch-type pick-and-place machine allows for faster loading/unloading of PCBs compared to systems without a conveyor.



The system automates PCB handling like an inline machine but offers 50 percent more feeder capacity as a batch type. The FLX2010-BLV system is capable of processing small components (01005 chips) up to large-size PCBs (780x600 mm).



The FLX Series offers many modular add-ons. For instance, an integrated paste and glue dispenser can save stencil costs for prototyping and increase flexibility. Additionally, the MIS software package offers tools for production planning, feeder optimization and quality assurance, and enables the planning and control of the component stock. Connection to an existing ERP system also is possible.