PCB | January 08, 2008
Enthone opens in Romania & Slovakia
Enthone Inc., a business of Cookson Electronics announced today the continued expansion of the company’s operations throughout the East of Europe region with the opening of newly formed companies in Romania (Enthone S.R.L.) and Slovakia (Enthone s.r.o.).
Enthone S.R.L. is located in Bucuresti, Romania and was acquired from Galvano Bial, Enthone’s long-time sales representative. The former owners of Galvano Bial, Mr. Franz Hoffner and Mr. Petrisor Popescou, have been appointed to lead the Enthone S.R.L. management team. Mr. Hoffner has been named the Country Manager and Mr. Popescou has been named Sales Director. Enthone also has retained all former Galvano Bial technical service personnel to ensure the continuity of the exceptional technical support Romanian customers have experienced for many years.
Enthone s.r.o. is located in Piestany, Slovakia and was acquired from GV Service Slovakia, Enthone’s previous sales agent. Mirek Miskech, the former owner of GV Service, has been appointed Country Manager and Mr. Jozef Gall has been appointed Sales Representative for Enthone s.r.o. Enthone’s European marketing organization and the company’s East of Europe product specialists will provide further support to both Enthone S.R.L. and Enthone s.r.o.
Hans-Jörg Kahlenberg, Vice President - Enthone Europe, said, “Enthone is committed to expanding our presence throughout the East of Europe region. Our new companies in Romania and Slovakia were formed with the key objective of providing the industry’s best-in-class products, technical support and applications expertise that will contribute toward our customers’ success in this very dynamic and growing market.”
In addition to Enthone s.r.o. and Enthone S.R.L., Enthone’s geographic footprint in the East of Europe region also includes existing, fully owned companies in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Turkey.
