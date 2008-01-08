Totech launches in the UK

Dry storage specialist Totech has confirmed plans to move its business into the UK. The initiative will also reinforce and develop the company’s solid distribution network nationwide.

Enhancing access to Totech solutions for customers around the UK, the move represents the first time the company’s full product range has been made accessible to customers in the UK. Among the products now available are the Totech Superdry Low Humidity Drying Cabinets. Featuring the HSD-1106 highest specified large drying cabinet and SD-151 drying and storage solution for components close to the manufacturing line, the Superdry range is characterised by exceptional, reliable humidity control.



All Totech drying cabinets are supported by a calibration and certification initiative. Delivering this optional service on-site and with minimal disruption to the end user, Totech UK said it will ensure that customers’ drying systems are running within design specifications at all times. Commenting on the launch of Totech UK, Company Director Chris Ward explains: “Humidity control is increasingly important in today’s electronics industry, which is why we’re delighted to bring Totech solutions directly into UK markets. Not only will customers here benefit from wider access to our complete product portfolio, but they can also take advantage of our extensive service and support offering for complete process reliability into the future.”