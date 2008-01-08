AFDEC confirms support for<br>National Electronics Week

The Association of Franchised Distributors of Electronic Components (AFDEC) has announced plans to support National Electronics Week.

AFDEC’s presence at NEW will enhance the exhibition’s capacity to deliver an unprecedented scope of coverage. Focussing primarily on the UK’s electronic component supply chain, the national trade association is an important addition to NEW, as Event Director Claire Jeffreys explains:



“In my opinion, it’s been a long time since the UK had an exhibition that was geared up to support the whole industry comprehensively. At NEW, this is something we take extremely seriously and we are making every effort to ensure that our exhibitors and visitors alike can take advantage of world class expertise – regardless of which sector they are in. This is why AFDEC is such an important addition, bringing a blend of expertise and resources to the show to extend our support for the UK’s component industry.”



AFDEC Chairman Adam Fletcher adds: “AFDEC are pleased to be able to lend our support to National Electronics Week – an exciting new proposition for the electronics industry. We’ll be working alongside the event’s management team to ensure there are interesting educational opportunities for electronic professionals across a wide range of job functions. By combining important factors such as a wide industry coverage and central London location, we think NEW will deliver a great environment for our members and customers to learn, network and conduct business.”