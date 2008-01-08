Nokia Siemens completes acquisition of Atrica

The completion of the previously-announced acquisition strengthens Nokia Siemens Networks’ Carrier Ethernet expertise and gives the company a comprehensive, end-to-end Carrier Ethernet product portfolio, covering demarcation, edge, access, aggregation, metro core, core and ASPEN.

The Atrica product portfolio will be fully integrated into the portfolio of Nokia Siemens Networks, giving Atrica customers access to the worldwide support team of Nokia Siemens Networks and existing customers of Nokia Siemens Networks access to Atrica’s leading solutions.



Nokia Siemens Networks has more than 70 deployments worldwide that span the full spectrum of Carrier Ethernet applications (wireless backhaul, residential backhaul, business Ethernet services). With an engineering team of 500 Carrier Ethernet professionals, Nokia Siemens Networks is a top tier vendor in this market.