Double-digit growth for chips in 2005

Intel is optimistic about it's growth this year. “We’re well on our way to our third straight year of double-digit growth”, said Intel's CEO-in-waiting at a US analyst's meeting.

Intel's expectations are in line with the UK analyst firm's forecast last December when analyst Malcolm Penn att Future Horizons predicted 15%. At that moment he was alone with those high expectations but today, after a strong first quarter, there are several companies that have raised their expectations for 2005 such as LSI Logic, Intersil, Cadence, Elpida, Linear Technology, ARM and CSR.