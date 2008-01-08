Electronics Production | January 08, 2008
Leoni acquires the operations of<br>Robot-tec Machine Perception
With the aim of further expanding its range of system solutions for industrial applications, Leoni acquired the operations of Brunswick-based Robot-tec Machine Perception GmbH & Co. KG (Robot-tec) effective 1 January 2008.
The systems vendor established in 2005 specialises in automated measuring and positioning of robot-controlled tools as well as development of tailor-made software for industrial robots as well as related training schemes. With eight employees, the company generated sales of one million euros in the 2007 financial year.
In the cable business, it is a particular Leoni strength to manufacture both standardised and customised special cables as well as assembled systems. The stated objective in this respect is to systematically extend, also by way of acquisitions, the vertical range of manufacture and to further expand systems-related expertise for a variety of markets, such as medical equipment, the communications industry as well as machinery and plant engineering. By acquiring the Robot-tec business, Leoni has expanded the range of products and services in its Robotic Solutions business unit and decisively boosted its competitive position in the market for robot-controlled automation technology (robotics).
The Leoni subsidiary advintec, which is based in Hannover – Laatzen, northern Germany, has hitherto specialised in order picking and installation of robot function packs, for example for spot welding of car body shells. The acquisition of Robot-tec now enables the company to directly equip these for the corresponding application and commission them immediately.
The customer base comprises multinational car manufacturers such as General Motors, BMW, Daimler and VW as well as their component suppliers. Also included are machinery and plant manufacturers as well as robot makers.
