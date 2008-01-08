Lacroix’s net income rose 32%

French based EMS provider Lacroix group has published its financial report which ended on September 30, 2007. It showed a progression of 32% net income for the period.

The net income reached 12,91 million euros. The operational result increased by 36% to 21,27 million euros. During the period, the sales turnover rose by 14% to 228,51 million euros. The Electronics divisions of the group continued its growth in carrying sectors, Lerevenu reports. "As envisaged, this division profits from the first repercussions of measurements taken previously and sees its result becoming again largely positive." the company said.