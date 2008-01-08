Europe’s and N. Americas<br>PCB share declining

IPC has released World PCB Production and Laminate Market Report for the Year 2006. The report shows that the world PCB market expanded in 2006, for the third year in a row.

At $47.6 billion, it grew 11.7 percent in nominal terms (not inflation-adjusted), and has surpassed its year-2000 peak. According to the report, PCB growth has outpaced economic growth and the growth of most other industries, thanks to the growing demand for electronic products. In addition, Asia has continued to grow to 81 percent of world PCB production, while Europe and North America continued to lose some share. China has outpaced most other countries in PCB production growth. Though slowing, China’s growth is about twice the global rate of growth for PCB production.