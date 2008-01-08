Xilinx names new CEO

Xilinx, Inc. today announced that Moshe Gavrielov, 53, has been appointed president and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Willem P. Roelandts, 63, who remains chairman of the board.

Gavrielov becomes only the third Xilinx CEO in its 24-year history, and brings nearly 30 years of executive management and engineering experience with semiconductor and software companies to Xilinx. Gavrielov’s appointment is effective immediately.



Most recently, Gavrielov served as executive vice president and general manager of the fast-growing verification division at Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Before that, Gavrielov spent seven years as CEO of Verisity Ltd., where he grew the company from a $4M start-up, taking it through its initial public offering (IPO) in 2001 to a $70M publicly-traded company, and ultimately to its acquisition by electronic design automation leader Cadence in 2005.



Prior to joining Verisity, then Cadence, Gavrielov spent nearly ten years at LSI Logic Corp., where he served in a variety of executive management positions, including executive vice president for the $1.3B products group, senior vice president of international markets, general manager for Europe, and general manager of the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) division. Gavrielov began his career in engineering and engineering management at National Semiconductor and Digital Equipment. Gavrielov earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in computer science from the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) in Haifa, Israel.