Zollner completes renewed certification

In the context of a matrix certification the German EMS company Zollner has reaudited its locations Zandt, Untergschwandt, Altenmarkt, Furth im Wald, Lam, Neukirchen (all Germany), Vác (Hungary) and Satu Mare (Romania) to different norms and standards.

The renewed certification includes the standards and norms ISO 9001, ISO/TS 16949, EN ISO 13485, EN 9100, ISO 14001, and OHRIS. The plant in Satu Mare in Romania was recertified to TS 16949 and ISO 9001 and received in October for the first time the ISO 14001 environmental management system certification. Therefore all locations of Zollner have a certified environmental management system.