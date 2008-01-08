Foxconn to assembly some<br>models for Samsung

Samsung is expected to expand the cooperation with Foxconn. According to sources in Taiwan Samsung is targeting to ship 200 million handsets in 2008.

This year Samsung is likely to subcontract the assembly of whole handsets for a number of its models to Foxconn. Samsung is also expected to utilize Foxconn's production capacity in India and Latin America. Even Foxconn's global logistics capability is expected to boost its penetration in emerging markets.