Asymtek and YESTech in cooperation

Asymtek and YESTech have developed a process that helps enable medical device manufacturers to meet regulatory requirements for traceability and validation for placement and accuracy when fluid dots are dispensed.

During the production process, fluids such as reagents, gels, and liquids often need to be placed at specific locations on these devices, which include Lab-on-a-Chip, lateral flow test strips, sensors, and many others. Asymtek combines its dispensing capabilities with YESTech’s automated optical inspection technology to validate that fluid droplets are accurately dispensed and that they are placed in the correct location.