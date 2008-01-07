Europe to take the hardest hit<br>from Flextronics’ down sizing

evertiq.com has followed the development of Flextronics/Solectron merger since it took place last summer. According a report Flextronics plans to shut down or sell 19 services and manufacturing location. However Europe look like to be hit hardly.

The company plans to eliminate 11,050 manufacturing jobs; however the company plans to cut around 350 design/engineering jobs and around 1100 staff jobs. Flextronics plans to close or sell five plants in Asia, six in the Americans and eight in Europe. Plant closures or sells of the plant will be completed over six month’s period.



Europe will see the largest space reduction both in numbers and on percentage basis. The company will reduce 32% of European facilities of the region’s total. In America 15% will be eliminated while Asia will lose 7%, MMI reports. The Americas and Asia are loosing 4000 and 4100 respectively jobs, while in Europe approximately 4400 will lose their work.