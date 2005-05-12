Aerco's wins business with design services

Recently the electromechanical component distributor Aerco formed a design services team. Now the team has won contracts for two of the company's suppliers.

Aerco is distributing connectors, relay switches and sensor products. The services were formed for the company to find design-ins for it's products.



Contracts in new markets for connector manufacturer Ceep and solenoid supplier Mechetronics has been won thanks to Aerco's design services.