Cogiscan granted a second patent

Canada based Cogiscan has been granted a second patent for its Automated Manufacturing Control System by the US Patent & Trade Office (USPTO).

The patent (No. 7,286,888), is a continuation of patent no. 7,069,100, which was granted to Cogiscan in 2006. Cogiscan’s Automated Manufacturing Control System uses a combination of barcode and RFID technologies to track, trace and control all materials on the production floor. The latest patent addresses the monitoring and controlling of several stages of the manufacturing process, including the input of materials or components, the assembly action and the discharge of assembled output materials or components.