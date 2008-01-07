Dongguan Somacis approved<br>by Power Supply firm

Heavy copper high layer printed circuit boards from Dongguan Somacis PCB Co. Ltd. approved by an important multinational in the power supply sector.

Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd., the j.v. between the Italian group SOMACIS pcb industries and the English Graphic plc, has been approved to supply high tech printed circuit boards to an important multinational in the power supply sector.



Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd. is pleased to announce the approval to supply heavy copper high layer printed circuit boards to a large multinational leader in the production of high quality power supply appliances.

This homologation is for the production of printed circuit boards with up to 20 layers, produced in copper with a thickness of up to 5oz, to be predominantly used in DC/DC converters.



This result, coming only a few months after the start-up of production in the China plant based in Chashan, Dongguan City, goes to proving the high level of technology that has already been established by the Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd. together with the excellence in reliability and quality of its products.