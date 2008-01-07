Catalytic acquires ESL Business from Celoxica

US based Catalytic Inc., a technology innovator that accelerates signal processing algorithm design, verification and implementation, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Electronic System Level Business from Celoxica Holdings plc.

The acquisition expands Catalytic’s algorithm development solutions with the addition of Celoxica’s C to field programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, products and services. Under terms of the agreement, a cash consideration of $3 million will be paid to acquire DK Design Suite, PixelStreams and Agility Compiler software products and the RC Series of FPGA development and prototyping boards.



In addition, 18 people will become Catalytic employees and expand Catalytic’s worldwide presence with new offices in Texas, Japan and England. Catalytic will continue to support the more than 100 existing customers of the transferred products. It will add Celoxica as a customer and reseller of the DK Design Suite to deliver high-performance computing solutions to the finance, life sciences and oil and gas exploration industries.