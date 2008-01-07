Zink reveals list of suppliers

ZINK Imaging, makers of the ZINK Zero Ink digital printing technology, today publicly announced the first of an expanding list of partnerships at the ongoing 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

These partnerships represent the collaboration on the development and marketing of a new family of printing products that leverage ZINK Imaging’s ZINK Zero Ink Technology. ZINK Technology provides the ZINK Imaging partner network with a technology platform to create a new generation of printing products. In these partnerships, ZINK Imaging, the inventor of the ZINK Technology and manufacturer of the ZINK Paper, is working hand-in-hand with its product development partners on the creation of ZINK-enabled print engines and ZINK-enabled devices.



In addition, ZINK Imaging is collaborating with companies that will bring ZINK-enabled products to market under their brand names. The collaboration encompasses both product management and marketing of new lines of printing products that leverage ZINK Imaging’s inkless printing technology. The first ZINK-enabled product will be available in 2008.



ZINK Imaging announce the following partner companies: Alps Electric Co, Ltd, Foxconn Technology Group, Polaroid Corporation,, and TOMY Company, Ltd.



The image shows the ZINK Amorphochromic Dye Crystals.