Camtek has sold three Falcon inspection<br>systems to a European customer

Camtek has sold three Falcon wafer inspection systems to a major global corporation based in Europe that develops and manufactures electronic components and modules.

Two Falcons are for semiconductor wafer inspection, while the third Falcon was customized for automated inspection of special ceramic substrates.



The customer selected the Falcon to replace existing tools. The systems have been delivered and were installed during the fourth quarter of 2007.



Aharon Sela, VP of Sales for Camtek Europe, said: "This order is another demonstration of the Falcon's competitive qualities. Its flexibility and versatility enable easy adaptation to a broad range of non-standard applications, which opens access to additional market segments alongside finished wafer inspection."