New installations at Ruwel’s Geldern plant

German based PCB producer Ruwel has installed some new equipment at its Geldern plant in Germany.

Geldern plant produces printed circuit boards almost exclusively for the automotive industry, where there is a clear trend towards halogen-free circuit boards. Now the company has installed a second coating line for solder resist and a second development line with follow-on curing.



This investment has not only increased capacity to 7200 work boards per day; it is now also possible , in addition to the standard solder resist Probimer 65, to use the halogen-free variant Probimer 65 HF or other resists specified by the customer.



This allows mass production to be continued without interruption using the current standard resist and at the same times allows an alternative resist to be offered in-house for large-scale series production.



What is also new is the automatic loading/unloading systems from Kuttler, that have been installed. This step has distinctly increased the level of plant automation.