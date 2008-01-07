Elcoteq to hire 600<br>employees in Hungary

According to local media in Hungary Finland based EMS provider Elcoteq plans to hire 600 workers in Hungary during January and February.

The company currently is looking for workers for the assembly lines, but would also hire electrical engineers. The expansion of the workforce is due to increased orders. The company set out to spend EUR 54 million on the modernization of equipment and machinery between 2004 and 2008.