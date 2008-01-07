The printed circuit board<br>has a future in Europe!

Looking back on 2007, RUWEL the producer of circuit boards can be quite satisfied. The first six months were marked by restructuring of the company.

RUWEL were able to realize a growth in sales of 8% compared with the same period the previous year. All plants had a good operating performance, as had most suppliers in Europe as a whole. The second six months saw a distinct growth in the industrial and medical electronics sector, as well as heightened international competition in the automotive sector due to the weakness of the US dollar.



Our empirical values as well as growth forecasts of renowned marketing research institutes for the years ahead distinctly show that after the past two "stable" years the printed circuit board will not only be needed in Germany and Europe, it will also continue to be produced here.



One factor of RUWEL´s good business development is the close cooperation with select components suppliers. In the chemical, materials and mechanical engineering sectors, the close integration of our suppliers generates know-how synergies for both sides, which we also utilize to the benefit of company's customers.