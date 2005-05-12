NOTE recieves breakthrough order in Norway

NOTE has signed a twoo-year agreement with the Norwegian Network Electronics. The deal is worth about €5.5 million and means a lot to NOTE which now will get a chance of a brake-through on the Norwegian market.

NOTE has signed a manufacturing agreement for videorouters with the Norwegian Network Electronics ASA. The deal is for the first 24 months worth about €5.5 million.



"We are very happy about this brake-through order from the Norwegian Network Electronics, which is a market leading high-tech company", said NOTE's CEO Erik Stenfors. "We are working to widen our target market and this shows that our business model is well taken by our western neighbouring country", he adds.



NOTE's manufacturing facility in Lund in the south of Sweden will house the production.